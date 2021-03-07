Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.41.
Repsol Company Profile
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.