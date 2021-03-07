Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 370,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

