Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Republic Services worth $16,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

