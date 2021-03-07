Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 7th (AMBA, AMOT, AMYT, AVAV, AVGO, IMMR, IMUX, QUMU, TGLS, VICI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 7th:
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.