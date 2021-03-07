Resource Management LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,687,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,489,128,000 after buying an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,855 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

