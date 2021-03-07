Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $957,878.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,707 shares of company stock worth $31,294,102. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 2,754,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,669. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.