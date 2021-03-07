Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Up 30.3% in February

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 770,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.