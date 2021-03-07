Revain Market Cap Tops $1.05 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $2.75 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.