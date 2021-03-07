Reviewing PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPD and ICON Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion 3.02 $47.82 million $0.98 35.47 ICON Public $2.81 billion 3.44 $373.99 million $6.88 26.14

ICON Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PPD. ICON Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and ICON Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD 0.21% -11.06% 2.75% ICON Public 11.95% 21.42% 11.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PPD and ICON Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 0 11 0 3.00 ICON Public 0 7 5 0 2.42

PPD currently has a consensus target price of $36.82, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. ICON Public has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Given ICON Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICON Public is more favorable than PPD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of PPD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of ICON Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICON Public beats PPD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The company also provides laboratory services comprising bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. The company's clinical development services include product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, site feasibility, patient recruitment and retention, digital patient and site, project management, clinical operations/monitoring, patient centric monitoring, data management, and adaptive and virtual trial services. Its clinical development services also comprise medical imaging, biostatistics, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, strategic regulatory, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical writing and publishing, interactive response technologies, functional, strategic resourcing central laboratory, bioanalytical laboratory, biomarket development, strategy and analytics, late phase research, patient centered science, and medical device and diagnostics research services, as well as access, commercialization, and communication services, and research trials for us government agencies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

