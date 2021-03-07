Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,434 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.32% of Revolve Group worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolve Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,756,300 shares of company stock valued at $99,875,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $44.67 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

