REVV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.49 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, REVV has traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $63.98 million and $7.49 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

