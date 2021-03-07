REVV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.12 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, REVV has traded up 73.5% against the dollar. REVV has a total market capitalization of $55.00 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.79 or 0.00467503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.60 or 0.00461217 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

