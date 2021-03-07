Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $69,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

