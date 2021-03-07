Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,839 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $60,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 479,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after buying an additional 179,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.