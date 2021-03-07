Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,465 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Simon Property Group worth $62,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

