Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $59,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 573,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33,865 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $158.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

