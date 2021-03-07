Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PPG Industries worth $61,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

