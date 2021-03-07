Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,263 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Centene worth $65,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

