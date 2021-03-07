Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $60,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,575 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.20 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

