Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,753 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $64,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,040,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 321,719 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

