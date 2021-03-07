Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $56,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

