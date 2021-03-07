Rhumbline Advisers Has $56.21 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of AutoZone worth $56,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,220.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,180.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

