Rhumbline Advisers Has $57.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Aptiv worth $57,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $146.17 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

