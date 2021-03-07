Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.65 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of TransDigm Group worth $58,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $596.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

