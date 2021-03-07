Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.43 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of American International Group worth $63,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after purchasing an additional 207,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

