Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.47 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $64,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

NYSE PSX opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

