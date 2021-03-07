Rhumbline Advisers Has $64.83 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Sempra Energy worth $64,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.