Rhumbline Advisers Has $68.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $68,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 291.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,197,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock worth $28,071,579. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

