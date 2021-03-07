Rhumbline Advisers Has $69.35 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,332.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,473.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,347.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

