Rhumbline Advisers Has $71.75 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of General Mills worth $71,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

