Rhumbline Advisers Has $73.49 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,354 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Xilinx worth $73,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $119.95 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day moving average is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

