Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of DexCom worth $64,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $364.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.60 and its 200-day moving average is $376.89. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,654 shares of company stock worth $26,380,350. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

