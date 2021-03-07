Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Prudential Financial worth $54,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of PRU opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

