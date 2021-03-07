Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Video Communications worth $59,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $337.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

