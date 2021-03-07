Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of McKesson worth $60,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in McKesson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $175.11 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

