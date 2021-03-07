Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of ANSYS worth $57,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 278,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,631 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

