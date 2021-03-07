Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,611 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Schlumberger worth $58,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 542,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,722 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 443,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 315,264 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

