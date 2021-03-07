Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,364 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,681,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $721,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after purchasing an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.99.

JPM stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.