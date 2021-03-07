Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,946 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $54,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

