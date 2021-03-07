Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,504 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PACCAR worth $55,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.02. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.