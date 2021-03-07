Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Ball worth $55,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE:BLL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

