Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $69,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

