Rhumbline Advisers Sells 134,651 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $57,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 96.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 211,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 52.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

