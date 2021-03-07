Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,841 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $62,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.33 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

