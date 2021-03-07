Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,213 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $63,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $242.19 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.88.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

