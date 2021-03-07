Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,423 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $58,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.61 and its 200 day moving average is $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

