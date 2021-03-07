Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,447 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $116.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

