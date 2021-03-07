Rhumbline Advisers Sells 36,646 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,646 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of ResMed worth $71,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $291,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,438 shares of company stock worth $3,175,198. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $196.45. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

