Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,591 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $55,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.65.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,786 shares of company stock worth $38,297,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

