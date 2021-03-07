Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,748 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Sysco worth $68,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 104.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 115.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

