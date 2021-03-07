Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,137 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $65,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $465.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average of $455.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

